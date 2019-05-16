Spring hospital safety grades released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A national nonprofit group’s latest hospital safety report card saw a shift in a number of Fort Wayne hospitals’ grades.

The Leapfrog Group’s spring hospital safety report card is out, and 11 of 60 Indiana hospitals got an A, but for the first time in a while, Parkview Regional Medical Center isn’t one of them.

The Journal Gazette reports Parkview slipped to a B grade after 11 straight As. Lutheran and Dupont Hospitals both got a C, and St. Joseph Hospital got a D, which is an improvement from the F it got last fall.

The study looks at 28 different quality measures like infections, deaths from treatable complications, and patient falls and injuries.

Find a link to the full study here.