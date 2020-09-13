Spencerville man arrested for early Saturday morning shooting

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to an early Saturday morning fatal shooting in Venedocia, Ohio.

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach stated that his office received a 9-1-1 call just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning on a report that someone had been shot at a residence in Venedocia. After arriving, officers found an unconscious male in the yard beside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

People at the scene were administering CPR to the victim. Deputies took over life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to St. Rita’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old George McLaurine of Lima, Ohio.

According to Sheriff Riggenbach, the investigation led to the arrest of 23-year-old Trey M. Jones of Spencerville. Jones is being charged with one count of Reckless Homicide, a 3rd Degree Felony. Jones was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where he is awaiting arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.

The incident remains under investigation. Additional charges could be filed pending further investigation.