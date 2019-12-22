Spencerville Barn Fire spreads to house

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): An overnight barn fire quickly spread to an adjacent house in Spencerville, according to our partners in news at ABC-21.

Police dispatch confirmed that the fire was reported to have started at around 2:30 this morning, with fire and emergency crews being dispatched to the farm in the 17000 block of Boager Road. Firefighters found the barn completely engulfed when they arrived, and that fire then spread to the residence.

Nobody was hurt in the fire. The cause remains under investigation.