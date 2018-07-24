Special prosecutor named in sexual misconduct saga involving AG Curtis Hill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): A would be special prosecutor has been named in the ongoing sexual misconduct saga involving Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill.

Marion Superior Court Judge Lisa Borges has granted a request from Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry, and is appointing Fort Wayne attorney and former Adams County Prosecutor David Siglar to be special prosecutor in the case.

Granted, Siglar is essentially on “stand by” and would take up the role of special prosecutor only if State Inspector General Lori Torres recommends criminal charges be filed against Hill. So far that has not been the case.

Hill had originally requested that Curry himself investigate the allegations that he touched four women inappropriately at a party back in March. But Curry contested that he cannot legally investigate.

“I am a client of the Attorney General’s office,” Curry said two weeks ago. “It would be entirely inappropriate for our office to then turn around in participate in an investigation of the Attorney General.”

Curry says this creates a conflict of interest since Hill is currently representing Marion County in two separate ongoing court cases.

If the name Siglar sounds familiar, it’s because it is. This would be Siglar’s second time serving as a special prosecutor should Hill be charged with a crime. Siglar was the special prosecutor who took then Indiana Secretary of State Charlie White to court on charges of voter fraud in 2010.

White was found guilty in Hamilton Superior Court in 2012 and forced out of office.