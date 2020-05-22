Special grants available for Indiana early learning, child care providers

INDIANA (WOWO): Indiana early learning and child care providers can now receive some extra help in reopening following the pandemic.

A $15.7-million grant fund was launched Thursday by Early Learning and Lilly Endowment.

License and registered centers, ministries, and family child care home providers can apply for grants up to $40,000 to help with safety-related challenges and expenses. Grant amounts will be determined based on the number of children served.

Providers must serve children between the ages of 0-5 and be a Paths to QUALITY Level 3 or 4 provider or a Level 2 provider that has committed to reaching higher levels of quality in due course.

To learn more, and to apply, visit earlylearningin.org/comebackstronger.

Early Learning Indiana also invites others to contribute to the fund to help make more grants possible.