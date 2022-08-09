Special election to fill Walorski’s congressional seat set

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Network Indiana) – A special election to fill the remainder of Rep. Jackie Walorski’s term, will be held on the same day as the general election on Nov. 8. Walorski was killed in a car wreck last week, along with three other people. She represented the Second Congressional District, which is north central Indiana.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order for the special election Tuesday.

“When vacancies happen in the Representation from any State, the Executive Authority thereof shall issue Writs of Election to fill such Vacancies,” reads the U.S. Constitution, as cited by Holcomb’s office.

Walorski had been running for re-election.

Walorski’s funeral is Thursday at Granger Community Church with visitation to be held Wednesday.