Spacemen ready for first USPHL game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s new junior hockey team plays its first game tomorrow.

The Fort Wayne Spacemen start USPHL play Saturday night on the road in Dyer, IN against the MidWest Blackbirds. Coach Kaleigh Schrock tells WOWO News he’s excited about the squad’s inaugural roster:

“We’ve got a couple of new guys coming in, we’re going to be a very quick and offensive team, we have good goaltending. It’s going to be an exciting first year.”

The Spacemen’s first home game will be September 28th at the SportOne/Parkview Icehouse at 6pm against Motor City. Schrock, himself a former Fort Wayne Komet, says to expect a number of dignitaries as well as many associated with the ECHL team to be in attendance.

“We’ll have Tom Didier singing the National Anthem for us, the vibe is reminding me of Komets opening night. I’m excited for it.”

Team management also wants to be very clear that the Spacemen are to be seen as a compliment to the Komets, not competition. The roster will be made up of 16-to-20-year-olds looking to play competitively in college and beyond.

Learn more at the Spacemen’s official website.