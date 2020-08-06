Southwest Fire District responds to early morning storage building fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Southwest Fire District is on scene of a storage building in the 6000 block of Smith Road – Details are emerging – however officials say the building was fully engulfed when crews arrived.
