Southwest Fire District responds to early morning storage building fire

By
Brian Davis
-
("Afraid of a little forest fire?" by Staci Lichterman, CC BY 2.0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Southwest Fire District is on scene of a storage building in the 6000 block of Smith Road – Details are emerging – however officials say the building was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

