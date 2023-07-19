Southwest Allen County Schools make progress on addressing racial concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Southwest Allen County Schools is still moving forward with their attempt to address racial concerns.

The calls to action gained significant traction after a photo of a Homestead High School student in blackface went viral in February and led to protests at the school. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that on Tuesday, the district voted to move forward with a group called ‘FAIR for All’.

The biggest concern with the decision is that the group will only be working with teachers. The board is yet to decide on a group to host community engagement sessions.

Cost is a concern, as Superintendent Park Ginder says that FAIR for All would cost in the range of $50,000 to use them for additional sessions.