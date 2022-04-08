Southeast Fort Wayne Development Moving Forward

A development on the southeast side in Fort Wayne that has been on hold for almost a year is set to finally moving forward.

According to our partners in news at ABC21, developers have had to iron out disagreements on how to add a second access point to a subdivision off of U.S. 27 near Fox Point Trail, near the Villa Capri Apartments. Since then, the concept of what the Violet’s Garden development should be has changed significantly.

Now, in addition to the planned 123 single-family homes, there are 102 three-story apartment units spread out across three buildings. Planning documents show construction is set to begin in September if the project is approved, with a targeted completion date of September 2024. Public hearings for the proposed housing project are scheduled for next month. -SOQ-