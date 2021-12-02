South Side bleacher repair to exceed $100K

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s going to cost more than $100,000 to fix the bleachers at South Side High School after an early-morning crash over the weekend.

Someone drove off the road and slammed a pickup truck into the bleachers outside the school at about 1:40am Sunday, then took off on foot before police arrived, according to the Journal Gazette. The truck was still stuck under the wreckage.

An FWCS spokesperson says the north half of the bleachers were so badly damaged they’ll need to be completely replaced, which explains the high price tag.

They hope to have the new bleachers installed before the spring sports season begins.