South Side alumni preparing for centennial celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Work is underway to celebrate a Fort Wayne high school’s 100th anniversary.

The 2021-2022 school year will be South Side High School’s centennial. School alumni, staff, and friends gathered at the school last night for the first organizational meeting on plans to celebrate the milestone.

The News-Sentinel reports that they’re looking for help planning events, fundraising, and creating a video celebrating the school’s history.

You can head to ArchersAlumni.com to help out or learn more.