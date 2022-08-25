South Harrison Street Stabbing Remains Under Investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a Wednesday Evening stabbing incident. Shortly after 6 P.M. police responded to the report in the 5200 block of South Harrison Street. When they arrived they found two male juveniles, with history, got into an altercation on a bicycle in the area. The victim was stabbed during the altercation and was taken to a local hospital in life threatening condition. The suspect left the scene prior to police arrival, but was apprehended a short time later at his residence. This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.