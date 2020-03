INDIANA (WOWO): Indiana has 17 more cases of COVID-19.

The Indiana State Department of Health says there are currently 56 patients that have tested positive for the coronavirus statewide, up from 39 yesterday; the vast majority of them are in Marion County.

So far there are just one each in Adams, Wells, and Noble Counties.

Five cases have been reported in St. Joseph County, and the City of South Bend has now issued a travel advisory, calling for “essential travel” only.

Two Hoosiers have died.