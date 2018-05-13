South Bend Common Council considers overriding mayor’s veto for proposed anti-abortion center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The South Bend Common Council will consider overriding the mayor’s veto of its decision to allow an anti-abortion rights center to open next to a proposed abortion clinic.

The South Bend Tribune reports that council President Tim Scott says the override vote will occur Monday upon the request of two council members.

The council voted 5-4 last month to grant the rezoning sought by Women’s Care Center for near where Whole Woman’s Health Alliance wants to start a non-surgical abortion clinic.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tah-juhj) said the neighborhood wouldn’t benefit from the change and vetoed the rezoning. At least one opposing council member would have to change their vote to override the mayor.

Texas-based Whole Woman’s Health Alliance is appealing the state’s rejection of an abortion clinic license.