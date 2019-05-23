Some pools, spraygrounds open for summer season this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – It’s almost Memorial Day Weekend, which means local pools will soon open for the summer season.

Northside Pool will be open for the weekend – from Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27. It will close again the following week, reopen for the June 1-2 weekend, and then open for the summer season on Tuesday, June 4.

McMillen Pool will also open for the season on June 4.

Memorial Park Pool is tentatively scheduled to open on June 15, depending on lifeguard staff availability. Lifeguard positions are available now at cityoffortwayne.org.

All pools will be closed on Monday, June 3 due to Fort Wayne Community Schools still being in session.

For additional pool information including hours of operation, learn-to-swim classes, pool rental and more, click here.

The City’s free spraygrounds will also be turned on this weekend, beginning Saturday at 9 a.m.

Spraygrounds are located at the following parks: