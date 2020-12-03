Some offenders could bypass lock-up due to COVID-19 precautions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The COVID-19 pandemic might lead to fewer people being booked into the Allen County Jail.

Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Steve Stone tells the Journal Gazette that the department is evaluating cases and that some offenders could end up being cited to appear in front of a judge instead of being taken into custody, while violent or drunk driving offenders, as well as those facing domestic charges, will still be put in jail right from the get-go for public safety reasons.

There are currently four inmates in the County Jail who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being isolated, with results pending for a fifth inmate, and any new inmates are currently being quarantined for up to two weeks before being allowed to mingle with the jail’s general population.