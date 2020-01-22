Some lawmakers balk at construction zone safety bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Some Indiana lawmakers aren’t sure about a bill that would use cameras to catch people who speed in construction zones.

The Senate Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee got a first look at Senator Jon Ford’s bill Tuesday.

The Journal Gazette reports that it would set up a speed camera program that would issue a citation to anyone driving at least 11 miles per hour above the construction site speed limit. Ford argued that it’s had good results in five other states, but a number of lawmakers raised accuracy and privacy concerns.

The proposal could see a vote next week.