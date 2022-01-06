Snyder files for Third District Congressional run

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Gary Snyder announced Thursday that he has filed to run for the Democratic nomination of Indiana’s Third Congressional District.

Snyder is the president of the Indiana Talks Network, a syndicated statewide news and opinion program and the publisher of The SnydeReport in Indiana and Michigan, a digital media publication.

“I am choosing the tragic anniversary of the January 6th assault on the Capital as a backdrop for our campaign. Jim [Banks] pushed conspiracy theories and lies that directly led to the attacks, and for that, he should be held responsible,” Snyder said.

He previously ran for state office as a Democrat in 2018, losing to Republican Andy Zay for the Indiana State Senate District 17 seat.

Snyder has more than 12 years of experience in the financial services industry as an active trader, financial advisor and a supervising principal.

He served in the United States Army and National Guard as a light infantryman and Military Police.

Snyder has been married to his wife Pepper for 26 years, and they have seven children and five grandchildren.