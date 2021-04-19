Snowfall expected this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We’re about a month into spring, but apparently we’re not done with wintry weather yet.

According to the National Weather Service, most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snowfall by the time Tuesday night is over thanks to a cold front moving through.

A Freeze Watch has also been issued, from 10pm Tuesday through Thursday morning, with sub-freezing temperatures expected. The NWS says conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Whatever snow sticks to the ground won’t be sticking around for long: highs will be in the upper 50s again by Friday.