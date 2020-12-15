Snow expected for Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): The entire state of Indiana is expected to get snow at some point this week, but the snowfall totals aren’t projected to be large.

“We’ve got some snow potential Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon,” said Kacie Hoover, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “It looks like an inch of snow at most. Most of the central to southern parts of the state will see snow.”

Areas of northern Indiana already got some flurries over the weekend into Monday.

“It will remain seasonably cool through the week. There may be some light snow by mid-week. Stay tuned,” said the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana on Twitter Monday.

The snow is expected to move in near midnight Tuesday and fall through Wednesday morning. Hoover says the snow will likely affect the Wednesday morning commute and then move out by mid-day Wednesday.

“Leave plenty of space in between your car and the car in front of you. Be patient. If we do have enough snow that makes those snow plows get out, then leave plenty of space around them,” said Hoover.