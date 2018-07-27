Slocum property sale delayed amid neighbor opposition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Progress on a controversial Fort Wayne housing project has been stalled.

After neighbors spoke out against plans for a low-income, multi-family housing project called Slocum Pointe, the sale of the former Frances E. Slocum Elementary School property from Parkview Health to the project’s developers is temporarily on hold.

The Journal Gazette reports now Parkview won’t move forward until after a meeting between the neighborhood association and developers on August 14th.

Those against the project are worried about their property values going down, also arguing it would change the neighborhood’s “character.”