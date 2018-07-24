Slocum Pointe opponents to picket at Parkview locations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): People who live near the old Frances Slocum Elementary School will be picketing outside Parkview Health’s Fort Wayne hospital campuses today and tomorrow.

They’re doing so in opposition to a housing project planned for the former school’s site, according to the Journal Gazette.

The Slocum Pointe project’s opponents held a meeting Monday at Lions Park to make another plea for Parkview to do something else with the property, which the healthcare group owns.

They’re worried that the project, which will have enough units for 43 families, will drive down their property values. The developer says it would actually improve property values.

The pickets are set for today from 4:30pm to 6pm, and tomorrow from 7:30am to 9am.