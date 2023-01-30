Slight Drop In Gas Prices Over Past Seven Days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A minor trickle down in prices at Fort Wayne gas pumps in the last 7 days, 4.3 cents per gallon to be exact, according to GasBuddy. The city wide average stands at $3.30/gallon which are still almost 30 cents higher than where prices stood a month ago. While the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was found at $3.19, the lowest statewide was found at $2.84. The national average price of gasoline has risen 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49/gallon as of Monday morning. The national average price of diesel has also risen once again, up 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.