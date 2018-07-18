Slain girl’s mom hoping suspect gets death penalty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Janet Tinsley doesn’t mince words when it comes to 59-year-old John Miller of Grabill.

She wants him to face the death penalty, and she wants to be the one who executes him.

That’s what the mother of April Tinsley, who was killed back in 1988 at the age of 8, tells the Journal Gazette. Miller was arrested Sunday and is charged with murder, child molesting, and criminal confinement after police used a combination of DNA evidence and genealogy technology to identify him as a suspect.

Tinsley says she doesn’t know Miller, who police say confessed to the crime, and adds that the news that her 30-year wait for answers might finally be over, is starting to sink in.