Sketch Released By FWPD of Kidnapping Suspect

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): Following the Fort Wayne Police Department being informed of an attempted kidnapping last month, detectives have released a sketch of a possible suspect.

The attempted abduction occurred back on Monday, October 12th just after 1:40 P.M. in the 4400 block of Isleview Cove in the North Shores addition.

The suspect is being described as a Male/White or Male/Hispanic in his 30’s with black hair, small gage style earrings, possible stitches or some sort of scar on his hand.

He was seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with sleeves cut around the elbow, blue jeans, and blue Nike shoes.

Anyone with further information is being asked to call Crimestoppers at 260-427-1201.