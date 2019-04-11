Six arrested following search of Kosciusko County home

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Six people were arrested in Kosciusko County Wednesday following an investigation into possible narcotics activity.

The Kosciusko County’s unified narcotics investigation unit, NET 43, conducted surveillance of a home in the 400 block of EMS D15 Lane after receiving several complaints of excessive traffic at the address.

During the investigation, officers conducted several traffic stops, which led to the arrests of Kerry Kern and Terry Dove, Jr.

Angel Vining was also taken into custody on a felony failure to appear warrant. During Vining’s arrest, several drug-related items were found in plain sight.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home, and located paraphernalia, marijuana and methamphetamine.

Jay Krauter, Vanessa Newman and Michael Gross were arrested as a result of the search.

Those arrested face the following charges: