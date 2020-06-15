Six arrested during Sunday protest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Six protesters were arrested Sunday on the last day of a scheduled weekend protest.

Police say the protest started at around 3:30 p.m. Shortly after 4, about 150 protesters began to march downtown to the Allen County Courthouse on Clinton Street. Police say the protesters refused to leave the road after several requests, and then eventually officers closed Clinton until the protesters arrived at the courthouse.

Just before 5 p.m., some protesters got into Clinton and Berry Streets. Around an hour later, officers closed Fourth Street and Clinton to traffic for safety.

However, police say protesters moved barricades into the road, threw rocks at squad cars and moved fencing across Clinton to block the entrance ramp for the police headquarters at 6:51. The entire road next to the Police Operations Center was blocked at 6:54.