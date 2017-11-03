Silver Alert issued for missing Clinton man

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Silver Alert has been declared by the Indiana State Police for a missing 61-year-old man from Vermillion County.

Gary Fitch was last seen Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Clinton, Indiana. He is white, 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. Fitch was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and khaki jeans.

Fitch was last seen driving a black 2011 Chevy Malibu with a Tennessee plate 570DD06.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you see him or know where he is, contact the Vermillion County Sheriff’s office at 765-492-3737 or call 911.