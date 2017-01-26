Silver Alert issued for missing 19-year-old

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (Press Release): The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Crawfordsville, Indiana is located approximately 51 miles northwest of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Kaden Cravens is a 19 year old white male, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and 115 pounds, with brown hair or possibly shaved head and blue eyes. Kaden Cravens was last seen Friday, January 20, 2017 at 12:00 pm in Crawfordsville, Indiana, and is believed to be in danger.

He was last seen wearing a black knee length pea coat, striped red shirt and blue jeans. Kaden Cravens may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kaden Cravens, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department by calling 765-362-3300 or 911.