Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police need your help tracking down a missing 78-year-old man.

Robert Runyen is white, 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighs 275 pounds, and has grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Sunday at 9am in Fort Wayne, driving southbound on Interstate 69 near the 302 Exit. Runyen was returning home to Maroa, Illinois but never arrived, and is believed to be in danger.

Runyen is being treated for Cognitive Decline and is on medication for this disorder. He also is being treated for Hypertension. Mr. Runyen did not take his meds and the fear is that he has become confused and in need of immediate assistance.

He was last seen wearing an unknown color t-shirt, black slacks and white tennis shoes. Runyen may be disoriented and require medical assistance. He is believed to be driving a dark blue 2004 Buick LeSabre, with Illinois plate 203711.

If you have any information on Runyen, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2213 or call 911.