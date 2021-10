COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO): A Silver Alert has been issued for a Whitley County teen.

The Indiana State Police says Ethan Wilkinson of Columbia City is a 16-year-old white male who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be in danger and may need medical assistance.

He was last seen Thursday night at 8:30pm driving a black 2012 Dodge Caravan with Indiana plate NJI-223. If you see him, or know where he is, call police.