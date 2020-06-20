Silver Alert issued for Whitley County man

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (Press Release): A statewide silver alert has been declared.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Gary L. Cox, an 81 year old white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 205 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a t-shirt under a beige fishing shirt and beige cargo shorts. He was last seen driving a red 2001 Infiniti I30 with Indiana registration number 879ALZ

Gary is missing from Columbia City, Indiana which is 124 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 6:00 pm. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Gary L. Cox, contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at 260-244-6410 or 911.