Silver Alert issued for Warsaw boy

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Warsaw 12-year-old.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Aiden Elijah Adee, a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 108 pounds, red hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black ball cap, black and blue coat, black vest, and blue jeans.

Aiden is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance. The Sheriff’s Office says it’s possible he has a .40-caliber handgun with him.

If you have any information on Aiden Elijah Adee, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667 or 911.