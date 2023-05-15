Silver Alert issued for Wabash man

STATEWIDE (Indiana State Police) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Wabash Police Department is investigating the disappearance of John Day, a 45 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, white hair with blue eyes, driving a red-2008-Chevrolet-Silverado-Indiana license plate D220AD.

John is missing from Wabash, Indiana which is 84 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on John Day, contact the Wabash Police Department at 260-563-9223 or 911.