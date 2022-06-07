Silver Alert issued for Syracuse teen

SYRACUSE, Ind. (Release) – The Syracuse Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Elizabeth Walters, a 16 year old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red jacket, white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and black Converse canvas high top tennis shoes with a peace symbol drawn on the tips.

Elizabeth is missing from Syracuse, Indiana which is 146 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 9:52 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Elizabeth Walters, contact the Syracuse Police Department at 574-457-3366 or 911.