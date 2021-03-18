(UPDATE: Canceled) Silver Alert issued for South Bend man

**UPDATE, 3/18/21 at 8:59am — The Silver Alert was canceled by South Bend Police. The original story follows below.**

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Indiana State Police): A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Robert Spann, an 84-year-old black male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 165 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, and was last seen driving a blue 2004 Chevrolet S-10/Colorado with Indiana license plate AOW396.

Robert was last seen on Thursday, March 18th at 3:45 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Robert Spann, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.