Silver Alert issued for Plainfield man

AVON, Ind. (WOWO): A Silver Alert has been issued for a central Indiana man.

The Avon Police Department says 72-year-old Alvin David Epperson has been missing since 9:30pm yesterday from Plainfield, which is 20 miles west of Indianapolis.

He’s a white male, 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes. He is missing half of his index finger on his left hand and has two medically drilled holes on the top of his head, as well as two scars on his abdomen.

Police believe he is in a red 2012 Ford Escape with Indiana plate D890UC. Police say he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you see Epperson, contact police.