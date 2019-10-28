Silver Alert issued for New Haven girl

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 6-year-old New Haven girl.

Police are investigating the disappearance of Leila Veney. She’s described as a black female, 4 feet tall, 50 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a pink jacket, purple unicorn shirt, black tiger print leggings and black boots.

Leila was last seen Sunday night at 8:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger. The girl may be with 34-year-old Leon Veney, who is black, 6-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 245 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, driving a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with New Jersey license plate C82LRH.

If you have any information on Leila Veney, call 911 immediately.

Silver Alert criteria can be found here.