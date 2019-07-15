Silver Alert issued for missing three-year-old girl

INDIANA, (WOWO) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a three-year-old girl.

Indiana State Police report Avelina Seleni Juraz Duran is missing from Elkhart, and was last seen on Friday, July 12 at 5 p.m.

She is described as Hispanic, three feet one inches tall and 45 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, with a mole on the left side of her head.

She may be with Edward Brena.

If you any information on Duran’s whereabouts, contact the Goshen Police Department at (574) 533-4151 or call 911.