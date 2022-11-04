UPDATED: Silver Alert Issued For Missing Spencerville Man Canceled

SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): The Silver Alert for Collin Quaintance has been canceled according to the Indiana State Police.

EARLIER: A Silver alert has been issued for 20-year-old Collin Quaintance.

Quaintance was last seen Thursday evening around 6:30 wearing a blue sweatshirt, dark colored sweatpants and Adidas slide shoes, according to police.

He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Collin Quaintance, contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.