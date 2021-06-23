Silver Alert issued for missing Ossian man

STATEWIDE (Press Release): The Decatur Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jeffery Chesak, a 37 year old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 144 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen driving a dark blue 2014 Subaru Forester, with an Indiana license plate of BEF423.

Jeffery is missing from Ossian, Indiana which is 115 miles north east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 8:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jeffery Chesak, contact the Decatur Police Department at 260-724-5345 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.