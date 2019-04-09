UPDATE* Silver Alert issued for missing Indianapolis Boy canceled, child returned home safe

*UPDATE, 8:27am* The Silver Alert has been canceled, according to the Indiana State Police. RTV6 in Indianapolis reports the child was returned home safe. The original story is presented below.

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 19-month-old boy.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Kristian Juaraz is black, 2-feet-tall and weighs 25 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white onesie and black and white camouflage pants. He may require medical assistance.

He was last seen Sunday night and may be with his grandmother, 48-year-old Tishawn Blackwell. She is black, 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs 219 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she took the boy Sunday and never returned him to his mother.

Police are also looking for a beige/tan 2005 Buick Rendezvous with a hole in the right taillight and tinted windows that she may be driving. The vehicle has an Indiana license plate numbered 284TES.

If you see either of them or the vehicle, call police.