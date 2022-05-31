CANCELLED: Silver Alert Issued For Missing Huntington Teen

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Huntington Police are looking for a 17-year-old who went missing Monday night. According to our partners in news at ABC21, Police say Evan Timmons was last seen just before 11 p.m. and was last witnessed wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants and black Under Armor tennis shoes. He’s described as being 5-feet, 6-inches with brown hair and brown eyes.

He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you know where he is, call the Huntington Police Department at 260-356-7110 or 911.

UPDATE: This Silver Alert has since been cancelled.