FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Silver Alert has been issued for Terence Hughes a 67 year old white male that is 6’2” tall and approximately 225 lbs.

Mr. Hughes has brown medium length hair, a moustache and beard and brown eyes. He was last seen at approximately 11:00 pm on Monday March 8, 2021 in the 900 block of E. State Blvd.

Mr. Hughes may be wearing a blue or brown coat with blue jeans or camo colored pants. If you see Mr. Hughes you are asked to call 911 as he may be prone to aggression.