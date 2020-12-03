Silver Alert issued for missing Adams Co Woman

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO): The Adams County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Gloria Haviland, a 66 year old white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 183 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.

Gloria is missing from Decatur, Indiana which is 124 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 1:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Gloria Haviland, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Department at 260-724-5345 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.