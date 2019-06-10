UPDATE: ALERT CANCELLED** Silver Alert issued for missing 18-year-old

*UPDATE: Ethan Taylor has been found and is safe, according to police. The initial report continues below.*

CICERO, Ind. (WOWO): A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 18-year-old.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Ethan Taylor, an 18-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a red Fortnite t-shirt, blue jeans, flip flops, and wears glasses.

Ethan is missing from Cicero, Indiana which is 28 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, June 9th at 10:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ethan Taylor, contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 317-773-1282 or 911.