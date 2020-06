FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A silver alert has been issued for a missing Fort Wayne teenager.

The Allen County Sheriff says 17 year old Isabelle Katherine McClain was last seen on Saturday June 6 at around 8-PM. She’s described as white, 5-feet tall and 205 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. Isabelle was last seen wearing gray pajama pants and a blue pajama shirt.

She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance. Anyone with information or sighting her is asked to call 9-1-1.