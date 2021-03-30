Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old

GARY, Ind. (WOWO): A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 15-year-old girl from Gary.

The Indiana State Police says officers are looking into the disappearance of Kenedie McNair. She’s black, 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatsuit and white Adidas tennis shoes.

Police believe McNair is with her father, 36-year-old Carl Banks, who is black, 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighing 308 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, driving a white GMC Denali with a partial Mississippi plate of JC797.

Kenedie was last seen at 4:30pm Monday and police believe she is in extreme danger; if you see her or know where she is, call the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1214 or 911.