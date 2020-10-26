Silver Alert issued for missing 15 year old Huntington County girl

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Huntington County Authorities have issued a silver alert for a 15 year old girl who was last seen on Saturday morning.

The Huntington County Sheriff is investigating the disappearance of 15 year old Raelynn Pebernat, who was last seen at about 8:00 Saturday morning on Center Street in Warren, Indiana.

Raelynn is described as a white female 5’8”, 190 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans and black high heeled boots.

Officials note that it is early in the investigation but due to her age, they are concerned for her wellbeing.

She has been entered into a nationwide database as missing and the Sheriff’s office is working with the Fort Wayne Police Department and the National Centers for missing and exploited children. An AMBER alert is about to issued.

If you have any information, please contact the Sheriff’s department immediately at (260) 356-8316 for Detective Dylan Lagonegro or call 911.